Musonda was nominated to that position by the Football Association of Zambia delegation at the CAF congress.

She is also founder of Java Foods Ltd where she currently is Chief Executive Officer.

Other credentials include being chairperson of Airtel Networks Zambia Plc and also sits on the board of ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd., African Life Assurance Co. Ltd., Zambia Sugar Plc and Dangote Industries Ltd.

She received a graduate degree from the University of Zambia, a graduate degree from the University of London and a graduate degree from Queen Mary University of London.

Monica Musonda is founder and Chief Executive Officer of Java Foods, a food processing company based in Zambia. Monica’s vision is to revolutionize the eating habits of the youth market by offering them affordable and nutritious food options made from local products.

Monica is a dual-qualified English solicitor and Zambian advocate with over 15 years of experience in legal practice and corporate management, including being corporate counsel at the International Finance Corporation and for Aliko Dangote of Dangote Industries Limited.

Monica currently serves on the Boards of the Central Bank of Zambia and Dangote Industries Zambia Limited, and is Chairperson of Kwacha Pension Trust Fund, Zambia’s largest single employer pension fund.

She is a 2013 Young Global Leader (World Economic Forum) and Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellow. Forbes Magazine and Africa Investor named her as one of the leading Young Power Women in Business in Africa in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

