Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi has described Friday’s semifinal exit from the 2019 CECAFA Club Cup as tough result.

Eagles, who are appearing at CECAFA that ends on Sunday in Rwanda as a guest side, lost 4-3 to KCCA of Uganda in extra-time after they could not be separated in the 90 minutes following a 2-2.

“We are disappointed we have lost but it was tough game,” Chiyangi said.

“I think in football it is normal we just have to accept that we have lost and we move on.”

But Eagles have an opportunity to close their CECAFA campaign with a Bronze medal on Sunday when they face AS Maniema of DR Congo in a third and fourth place playoff in Kigali.

