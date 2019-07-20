United Nations World Tourism Organization Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili is expected in the country on Monday July 22nd 2019 for a three-day working visit.

The trip was initiated through the Zambian Mission in France led by Dr. Christian Kaseba-Sata the UNWTO Permanent Representative and is expected to accompany the Secretary General.

Tourism and Arts Minister Charles Banda will host a welcoming cocktail for the UNWTO chief at Lusaka’s Taj Pamodzi Hotel on the night of his arrival.

Sakabilo Kalembwe, the Ministry spokesperson said a series of important meetings have been arranged for this occasion and they include a visit to Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park where a meeting will be held with various tour operators around the South Luangwa Area Management Unit.

Mr. Kalembwe said in the Park, the UNWTO Secretary General is expected to visit the monument erected during the declaration of South Luangwa as a Sustainable National Park for International Tourism Development by his predecessor Dr. Taleb Rifai in 2017.

He said the declaration of the Park led to growing interest by both local and international investors to put up sustainable tourist facilities in South Luangwa National Park. The park is renowned for its pristine beauty and is one of the best parks in the world for walking safaris.

He said Zambia is honored to host a UNWTO Chief who chose the country as a destination for his working holiday.

Mr. Kalembwe said this visitation from the UNWTO Secretary General will definitely have a positive impact on tourist arrivals from Europe and other parts of the world for many years to come.

He said the Secretary General is expected back in Lusaka from South Luangwa on Wednesday July 24 and returns to Madrid, Spain on July 25, 2019.

