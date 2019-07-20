UPND Members of Parliament on Friday morning walked out of Parliament in protest after the Public Order Act Amendment and the Electoral Process Act Amendment Bills were tabled leading to the suspension of business in the House.
The MPs challenged Speaker Patrick Matibini’s ruling that two Bills go to the third stage without being debated.
The UPND MPs contended that the action was not procedurally correct in the House, prompting the walk out.
Speaking on behalf of the MPs, UPND leader of the opposition in the House Jack Mwiimbu said the reason for the action was because of the unconstitutionality of the process owing to it being a product of the NDF.
“You may recall that this morning I raised a point of order over the Public Order Act Amendment Bill and the Electoral Process Act Amendment Bill regarding the unconstitutionality of the process that Parliament had undertaken which are a product of the National Dialogue Forum (NDF),” Mr Mwiimbu said.
Mr. Mwiimbu stated that the decision to present the two Bills before presenting the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill was unconstitutional.
He said failure to subject the Constitutional Amendment Bill, the Electoral Process Bill, the Public Order Bill and the Political Parties Bill to the First and Second reading to Parliament amounted to an assault of the Constitutional amendment processes.
The Monze Central lawmaker said the MPs from the opposition were not happy with unprocedural handling of the Bills in question by the Speaker of the National Assembly.
And UPND Elections Chairman Garry Nkombo stated that, being the custodian of the Standing Orders, the Speaker of the National Assembly was bound by them.
The Mazabuka Central lawmaker announced that the members of the opposition would be moving a substantive motion that would ensure the invocation of Article Number 62 on the Standing Orders that addresses challenging decisions of the Chair.
“We are going to move a substantive Motion, which motion is going to be directed to the Committee on Privileges, Absences and Support Services for determination on our position that Honourable Mr Speaker made an error in making that judgement today.
Nkombo warned that, of the decision by the Speaker was deliberate, then the UPND MP would have no option to conclude that “this institution continues to collaborate and connive with the Executive to bring Bills such as this one in a totally unprocedurally manner”.
What about Speaker, can’t be reshuffled in National interest as per Lungu’s signed constitution?
The bills will pass ba upnd. You think with your 50 something MPs you can stop anything sure. You walked out on the same constitution you are suddenly defending today. You went to the 2016 election with only one message: reject the constitution. Today the same constitution is genius. What flip flops
Bongo Bongo, the issue here is about following parliamentary procedure and not that nonsense you are blabbing about.
Another quantrain prediction as predicted Cabinet reshuffle.
Appoint Sakwiba Sikota as Speaker.
Matibini is a PF cadre. The whole system is rotten and compromised by Chagwa
A rotten country to the core. Upnd mp need to step it up a bit like South African mp and just bend that matibini behind and whip him like a little boy… anyway by way of updates me and my Swiss white wife are touring malta today. She is wearing very short skirt as it’s very warm. The perverted locals keep staring
You are annoying but funny at the same time.
Thats why we keep blocking him and ejecting him but he has nothing else to do in life. He keeps changing stage characters so that he hangs on
6am Zambian time he is already on on LT he doesn’t even know there’s time difference
Its either he is in mazabuka at Tootas
These are the people degrading upendi
Thanks . Upnd mps for being alert. Stay focused anf alert to avoid sneaking in of unchecked clauses and articles that will cause having and passing an amended bad constitution again. Please we are looking up to you to safe guard us from another constitution embarrassment
Typical of these UPND Chaps.!!
The walkout is something they have become experts at doing. When they are given the chances to participate, HH bullies them NOT to be part of it. And when PF says we are running a government and will not stand here waiting for your Under Five behaviours, they cry like babies.
++ In the mean time, HH will fly to South Africa to go and cry about Zambia before his sponsors. HH must learn to fight by using your MP’s, in Parliament.
You just wonder if HH is has qualities to be a ( Ward Chairman ) in any given compound and township of Zambia. UPND is not a Corporate Organisation or Company that he can bully all the time.
@Independent observer. You write like someone who stayed in school longer enough to learn how to spell. However your reasoning is that of a street cadre with limited or no capacity for analytical thinking. Look at the reason why they walked out…..you will thank them one day for stoping this master dribbler speaker in his tracks.
So in short you are in support of Matibini flouting parliamentary procedure?
Matibini is a PF cadre, yes its true, his doing what his masters say.
INDEPENDENT [email protected]@@.
THAT IS THE WHOLE TRUTH YOU HAVE JUST STATED ABOVE. THIS IS THE TRUTH THAT UPND BLOGGERS DON’T LIKE TO SEE OR READ WHEN THEY COME TO ON LUSAKATIMES.COM
The trib.als seem to be right for a change, first time that they have done one correct thing in the history of their trib.al presence in parliament.
Now and this, time to fire the Speaker like Hon Mwanakatwe. I am sure the President can find someone suitable from LAZ since PF currently is full of dunderheads…….. the party is ..really laughable.
…I am not in any way suggesting that Trib.al Hacks and his trib.als are an option for Zambia. I have stated many times before that given a scale of 1 to 100 (bad to worst), if PF is at 20 then trib.al upnd is at 100 or over the scale …… a party of trib.al reds, very very obnoxious colour for a civilised or Christian party, represents pangas and blood letting …… ati opposition party, kuti walila…. really laughable.
Talk of a compromised speaker by one lungusha. This is total disaster. The speaker should know better that there are procedures in parliament to be followed. But when people see fast track desperation one wonders where we are heading to. Just how do people choose to be in a hurry and forget about procedures – rotten rat being smelled here!!!!
Disaster!!!
The culture of walking out of Parliament, evolving in UPND MPs, ordains the opposition party as a subset of Julius Malema’s EFF in South Africa. Childish games entails political immaturity that entertains the world.