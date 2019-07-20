Zesco United on Friday night honored Coach George Lwandamina with an award to make up for the snub he got on the shortlist of the 2019 FAZ Coach of the Year Award.

The 2019 league winning coach was bestowed with the Zesco Chairman’s Award during the clubs’ annual Players Awards gala in Ndola.

Lwandamina was overlooked for the FAZ Awards for a second successive year.

He led Zesco to both the 2019 league and ABSA Cup triumphs this just-ended season.

The league title was his second in successive victory after helping Zesco retains the title for a third successive season since taking over in April, 2018 from Tenant Chembo who won the 2017 top-flight crown.

Meanwhile, striker Lazarus Kambole, who left Zesco to join Kaizer Chiefs in June, won the 2019 Player of the Year Award.

It was one of three awards Kambole won on the night including the Zesco Players’ Player and Most Disciplined Player Award.

Midfielder John Chingandu took home the Most Valuable Player Award while Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu won the Most Improved Player Award.

Striker Jesse Were took home the Zesco Golden Boot Award after scoring 18 competitive goals, two more than Kambole.

