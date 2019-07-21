Government has prohibited oil marketing firms from participating in the transportation of government supplied fuel to curb smuggling of the commodity.
Chairperson of a Committee tasked to look into the transportation of government fuel Stephen Kampyongo says the measure is one of the resolutions arrived at to govern the transportation of government procured finished petroleum products after consultations with stakeholders.
Mr. Kampyongo who is also Home Affairs Minister adds that transportation of Government procured petroleum products will be done by Zambian citizen owned companies.
He reveals that the committee will also establish a secretariat to handle the nomination of trucks for transportation of the commodity.
The Minister has warned that failure to abide by the new rules of engagement will attract severe sanctions.
Mr. Kampyongo was speaking after a meeting with members of the committee at the Energy Regulation Board in Lusaka yesterday.
The committee was formed by President Edgar Lungu following disputes in the transportation of petroleum products regarding the allocation of 50 percent of petroleum products imported by Government that has been designated to Zambian transporters.
The committee consists of officials from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Energy, and Labour.
Today ati Zambian owned trucks, why because of elections coming up? All this time we have been wondering why Zambian fuel is ONLY transported by Tanzanian truckers to the exclusion of ALL Zambians. We have seen Botswana using it’s local transporters to go into south africa to import Botswana fuel. Zambia on the other hand only works with foreigners so that the people involved eat through them. Is this not corruption? Today they are making false statements to mislead Zambians. Then they themselves (only PF inclined) will now be given contracts. And after the elections we will go back to the Tanzanians. Zambia leaders
Very right citizen, wonderfully put and I paraphrase your point…
Where have they been all along?
No Zambian should listen or thank these Bztards… they’ve been too busy stealing to resolve the country’s problems. Now that they stollen and secured themselves, they want to appear working.
We shall not feel sorry for you once you are out of office and the courts of law become your second homes.