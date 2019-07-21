Government has prohibited oil marketing firms from participating in the transportation of government supplied fuel to curb smuggling of the commodity.

Chairperson of a Committee tasked to look into the transportation of government fuel Stephen Kampyongo says the measure is one of the resolutions arrived at to govern the transportation of government procured finished petroleum products after consultations with stakeholders.

Mr. Kampyongo who is also Home Affairs Minister adds that transportation of Government procured petroleum products will be done by Zambian citizen owned companies.

He reveals that the committee will also establish a secretariat to handle the nomination of trucks for transportation of the commodity.

The Minister has warned that failure to abide by the new rules of engagement will attract severe sanctions.

Mr. Kampyongo was speaking after a meeting with members of the committee at the Energy Regulation Board in Lusaka yesterday.

The committee was formed by President Edgar Lungu following disputes in the transportation of petroleum products regarding the allocation of 50 percent of petroleum products imported by Government that has been designated to Zambian transporters.

The committee consists of officials from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Energy, and Labour.

[Read 217 times, 217 reads today]