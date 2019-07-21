Zesco United secretary Richard Mulenga has confirmed the clubs’ interest in Chris Mugalu but that the striker must first sort out his contractual issues with his parent club Lusaka Dynamos.

Mugalu was spotted at Zesco’s annual awards gala in Ndola on Friday night raising speculation over his imminent arrival at the eight-time FAZ Super Division champions.

“He came on his way from Congo going into Lusaka and he made a stop over here, so we are hospitable and we invited him for a drink,” Mulenga said.

“It is a bit complicated. Mugalu right now is still contracted to Lusaka Dynamos; they are issues that he and Lusaka Dynamos must sort out. He is still there player.

“What we understand is that he has gone four months without pay, this is the fifth month, and we would like to have Mugalu as our player.

“They are certain things that we are doing in the background, but as for now, he is still a Lusaka Dynamos player until he sorts out his pay issue and those contractual issues that he has got with them.”

Mugalu is one of the FAZ Super Divisions most prolific strikers over the last three years and won the 2017 Golden Boot with 21 goals for Dynamos.

He scored 14 goals in 2018 and nine in the 2019 season.

[Read 193 times, 193 reads today]