Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi says participating in the 2019 CECAFA KAGAME Cup in Rwanda has helped his team to prepare for the 2019/20 CAF Champions League.

Debutants Eagles on Sunday won bronze at the 2019 CECAFA Cup after thumping DR Congo side AS Maniema Union 2-0 in the third and fourth playoff at Kigali Stadium.

“It was a tough match. We knew it was not going to be easy playing Maniema. Maniema have been playing well despite losing in the semi-finals,” Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi said after the match.

Eagles will represent Zambia in the Champions League together with Zesco United while Buildcon and Zanaco will compete in the Confederation Cup.

“The competition was very competitive. Every team that we played helped us to prepare for the games we will be playing in the CAF Champions League,” Chiyangi said.

“We are so lucky that we were invited for this tournament. Coming to the CECAFA has helped us,” he added.

Eagles featured at the CECAFA Cup as guests.

Maniema coach Guy Lusadisu has also picked lessons from the CECAFA.

“We have learnt to play any tactical team now. We are ready to play any team in African competition,” Lusadisu said.

[Read 219 times, 219 reads today]