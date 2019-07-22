President of the Economics Association of Zambia Lubinda Habaazoka has suggested that Zambia should nationalize some mines without compensation.

Dr Habaazoka contended that nationalization of the country’s mining assets can lead to economic freedom.

The Zambian government is in a court battle with Vedanta Resources after it attempted to take over Kongole Copper Mines.

Dr Habaazoka alleged that most of the foreign mining companies have no heart for the people.

He stated that the key reason for nationalizing the mines is because the foreign owners have allegedly been cheating their taxes.

Meanwhile, the Economics Association of Zambia will this week be hosting the first ever National Economic Summit to be graced by President Edgar Lungu.

According to the Association, the Summit is a big score for the nation as it move towards issue based national economic discourse and relaunching economic diplomacy.

The Association hopes to market Zambia to the rest of the world but also come up with initiatives that will make Zambia a launch pad for economic development in Africa.

