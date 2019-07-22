LUSAKA Mayor Miles Sampa has announced plans to name one of the streets in Lusaka after Zambia’s celebrated soccer icon Kalusha Bwalya.

The Lusaka City Father has also indicated plans to erect Kalusha Bwalya’s statue at one of the roundabouts in Lusaka.

The plans according to the Mayor are expected to be actualized in the next three months.

“… Lets celebrate Kalu while he is alive. On my part as Lusaka Mayor, I will name a road as Kalusha Bwalya next 3 months. I will also put his monument at one of the Roundabouts in Lusaka before year end,” Mayor Sampa writes

