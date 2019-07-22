LUSAKA Mayor Miles Sampa has announced plans to name one of the streets in Lusaka after Zambia’s celebrated soccer icon Kalusha Bwalya.
The Lusaka City Father has also indicated plans to erect Kalusha Bwalya’s statue at one of the roundabouts in Lusaka.
The plans according to the Mayor are expected to be actualized in the next three months.
“… Lets celebrate Kalu while he is alive. On my part as Lusaka Mayor, I will name a road as Kalusha Bwalya next 3 months. I will also put his monument at one of the Roundabouts in Lusaka before year end,” Mayor Sampa writes
WHAT WRONG WIH THAT
Another bemba on Kalu, just like his fellow foul mouthed bemba called Kambwili stood up for him over issues he has no knowledge about. Do your thing Miles. Just remember that when we give power to the tonga, since you guys are clueless, you will see similar statues. Zambians will soon have no choice but to give power to a person who has no experience in governance because what seems to be your top priorities is always puzzling. From state house bonse you are the same. No ideas on how to empower Zambians, many ideas on how to fill up your pockets
It’s sad to see the poverty in the country. From state house all the way to you Miles you have no programs to empower people, create jobs for the youth. All you do is tax people over crowding in town trying to sale the same things like the next guy. And yet there is no money in the economy. Salaries, small as they are are never paid on time. Government pay days keep shifting from the mid month they used to be to month end to now anyhow. Councils only pick rubbish after cholera out break. And your priorities it to put statues for your tribesman. Zambia indeed
May naming a sports facility will be more appropriate.
Seriously what wrong with these morons ..someone was caught and found guilty of receiving bribes to vote for a country and you are queuing up to honour him!!
Just a street or a mall, not a statue it won’t look good. The Zambian statue’s legs always end on same side of body like those we used to mould from anthills soil.
Kalusha deserves a Zambian PhD as well. Some just get honored for recovering from alcoholic, they name them after malls, boarding schools, streets and babies.
Kalusha deserves more because he has been consistent in soccer from age of 16, that 40 years of sober and good deeds in the sport. And still going.
Ka bribe thing can’t even be a thought of, no wonder FiFA dropped that ka case.
No comment……….
Miles as you are doing that please remember:
to build toilets in Kanyama, Bauleni, Matero, etc
collect the rubbish in the shanties
cover the pot wholes in the roads and signage
help the increasing number of street kids and unemployed youth.
I have nothing against Kalu…BUT don’t you think you have more urgent matters to deal with?
Does he live in Zambia
wajimona point being? you named Mosi O Tunya Livingstone was David even buried there? up to today government administration offices are called BOMA (British Overseas Military Administration). You want to question Great Lusha? Good suggestion your worship Sampa… I’m just saying muzi nkalako serious and grateful
Let’s name something after Anderson Mazoko too
Some Zambians are some f00ls on earth. Instead of protesting Sampa’s promise for free wifi in Lusaka they are welcoming the use-l.ess statue of Kalusha. Kalusha can have a statue at a stadium and not at round about in future. Not now.
Let Kalu build a youth sports center in Lusaka and name it Kalusha Bwalya youth sports center. But we all know Kalu can not do that.
Kalu should emulate his colleagues like Drogba, Samuel Eto’, George Weah etc and build something for this country other than just eating. The guy can not even build a house for his own mother let alone a simple soccer academy for kids. The f00l is just busy marrying mazungu girls who are just getting kids away from him after realizing the chipuba that he is. No wonder he is friends with Miles. What do the say about birds of the same furthers?
SUPER, ALL THE STREETS NAMED AFTER THE COLONIAL MASTERS SHOULD BE DELETED FROM OUR NATIONAL HERITAGE, FROM ZAMBIAN MAP. ITS TIME TO GAIN OUR DEGINITY.
I AM WITH MILES VIVA.
How many things has Miles Sampa promised and given himself a deadline and have failed to materialize? We still have no free WiFi, the hybrid Chicken still stands. Miles Sampa is a joke. Can LT get his latest photo so that we see if he is still not shaving?
what has this guy sampa done since becoming mayor?
Zambians are too quick to forget, that’s why you’ve the current political situation, they know they’ll say anything and get elected after that no one will check on the campaign promises
what’s the point of naming a street that no one will find because the roads and actual signage is garbage.
I believe lsk has more pressing issues than what this lazy guy is proposing
Taxpayers like Simon Mwewa are being harassed by PF cadres this boy Sampa is concerned about naming a street after a corrupt chap who doesn’t live in Zambia, is married to a muzungu, even when he steals he takes money to RSA …I highly doubt he has investments in Zambia that he pays tax as he couldnt pay his FIFA fine…its always the same chaps shielding him the Lusambos, Kambwilis, Sampas etc
Sampa is a misinformed mayor, and it seems he has nothing much to do in his office because his promise was that he would spend most of his time out of the office and in the field but that backfired when he was chased off the streets by irate cadres who have since barricaded him in the office with only limited time to showcase chibuku packets outside the office during lunch hours.
Sampa in case you did not know there is already a road within Lusaka called Kalusha Bwalya close, this is the road that passes by the Zambia National Team Graveyard and curves off towards OYDC, now sit in your office and think of something else.
Miles sampa was at one time Matero MP, it’s so suprising that he still does know that they is already one street in Matero east was named Kalusha street.
Where did this moron come from, no vision, collecting a salary for nothing, so painful to say the least. Miles need to do serious work to improve the lives of people in Lusaka
Kalusha is one person who has benefited from Zambia and has nothing to show of what he has done for Zambia like a soccer academy said by others above. I shall proscute Sampa for wasting tax payers money when I become president. I shall remove any statue of Kalusha on any round about