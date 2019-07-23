Newly married couple, Economic and Equity Party(EEP) Leader, Chilufya Tayali’s and his wife, Mrs. Tsega failed to board a flight to Lusaka this morning from Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa.

Authorities and airline officials informed Tsega that she needed a Visa issued to to her before she could be allowed to travel to Lusaka, Zambia.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba confirmed the development and expressed surprise that Mr. Tayali had not applied a visa for his wife.

Mr. Mwamba said it’s a mandatory requirement for citizens of countries such as Ethiopia for the Zambian government to issue visas prior to their travel.

He said in this case the Visa application is made online straight to Lusaka as it was a refered application only approved from Lusaka.

He has since advised the Tayalis that an urgent application be made and the Embassy will liaise with Lusaka for an emergence approval.

Mr. Mwamba said he has previously recommended to government that Africa was moving to lift restrictive protocols that prevented free movement of people and free movement of goods hence the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He said many countries including Ethiopia and Kenya have since removed the restrictions of visas for citizens of member states of the African Union and are now issued at the point of entry.

Mr. Mwamba said he has advised the couple to reschedule their travel as the Embassy resolves the Visa issue for Mrs. Tsega Tayali.

Tayali and Tsega married in a colorful ceremony at the weekend in Addis Ababa.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia Inutu Mupango Mwanza.

