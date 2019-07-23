President Edgar Lungu says government is committed to promoting the tourism sector as it is one of the areas that is vital for the country’s economic development.

President Lungu has noted that the tourism industry has a lot of potential and government wants to see that more support is given to the sector, in order to exploit its potential.

The President also reiterated the need for the country to train local entrepreneurs in best practices and approach in the tourism industry so that they become more competitive.

He was speaking at State House in Lusaka today when visiting United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary General, Zurab Pololilashvili paid a courtesy call on him.

President Lungu noted that the visit by UNWTO Secretary General is welcome and timely as the country is currently experiencing effects of climate change, on wildlife and human-animal conflict in the tourism sector which needs concerted efforts to be addressed.

The Head of State said he wishes to engage the UNWTO in areas where the country has wildlife to find effective situations to manage the problem.

And UNWTO, Secretary General, Zurab Pololilashvili, said Zambia should use its tourism potential for sustainable development.

Mr Pololilashvili said there is need for the Zambian government to collaborate with the UNWTO to create long term projects that would attract more tourists to the country.

The UNWTO Secretary General also noted that connectivity is another important area that should be strengthened in Zambia’s tourism sector.

He noted that both the domestic and Zambia National airlines will be a big success in the sector and that the national airline will be one of the most competitive component in promoting tourism in the African region.

