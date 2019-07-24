The International Finance Corporation has announced that it would contribute $9-million towards the construction of a hotel and conference centre on the outskirts of Lusaka.

Being built by Protea Hotels Zambia, the new hotel will help meet the growing demand for business infrastructure in Zambia, while creating jobs for the youth and opportunities for hotel services and goods providers.

The hotel will have 249 rooms and a large, multipurpose event venue for up to 2 500 people.

The hotel is expected to employ around 300 people and will source many of its goods and services locally from Zambian businesses, while being managed under a Protea Hotels by Marriott franchise agreement, training local hospitality staff in global best practices on hospitality.

The total project cost is $30-million.

“The Zambia tourism market has grown from the first time we invested in the Protea Hotels franchise,” said Union Gold chairperson Mark O’Donnell.

Union Gold owns the Protea Hotels franchise in Zambia.

He added that, while “the journey was not easy”, the company’s desire to support local businesses through investing in accommodation was the driving force behind the success of the project. Union said it could, with the IFC’s support, offer Zambians and tourists alike “good hotel accommodation and a modern multipurpose event facility”.

IFC Southern Africa Director Kevin Njirani said the hospitality sector could create jobs, generate tax revenues for governments and bring business to entrepreneurs in emerging economies like Zambia.

IFC will complement its investment in Protea hotel with advisory services on corporate governance and food safety and will also help small and medium-sized enterprises integrate into the hotel’s supply chain.

The Protea project is part of the IFC’s wide-ranging support to Zambia’s private sector. Overall, the IFC has invested close to $100-million in the country’s economy, in critical sectors like manufacturing, banking, hospitality and agriculture.

The brand is classified as mid-market by international standards.

More than 1 million tourists visited Zambia in 2017, up from 362,000 in 1998.

The IFC also injected $1.8 million loan to build Protea Arcades Hotel, a four-star 100-room hotel near Arcades Mall.

That was the third project that IFC was partnering with Union Gold.

IFC in 1997 financed Union Gold’s Protea Safari Lodge and in 2001 invested in the Protea Chingola Hotel.

