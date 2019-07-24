President Edgar Lungu has congratulated newly appointed Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson on his victory as the new Prime Minister of Britain.
In his congratulatory message the President Lungu said he is looks forward to working with Mr Johnson in various developmental aspects.
This is contained in a press statement issued to ZANIS by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.
The Head of State has noted that Mr Johnson’s election as Prime Minister demonstrates the confidence that the Conservative Party and the people of the United Kingdom have in his leadership qualities, which borders on fostering national unity and prosperity.
President Lungu added that Zambia and the United Kingdom have cooperated in various areas of development such as health, education, social protection, good governance and water and sanitation, a situation he hopes to continue.
President Lungu further expressed confidence that Zambia and the UK will continue to actively develop and explore new areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.
“On behalf of the government and the people of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations to you as the new Conservative Party leader and the next Prime Minister,” said the President.
Mr Johnson takes over from Theresa May who has served as Prime Minister since 2016.
