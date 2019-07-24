A 53-year-old Chisamba farmer identified as Douglas Quentin Watt and a 17-year-old Grade 12 pupil have been dragged to court for alleged homosexuals acts.

The two were allegedly found by the police officers at a named lodge in Lusaka taking pictures and videos of themselves, which materials are in the custody of the state.

This was after an alert from an employee of the lodge.

When the matter came up for plea, the duo denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, the court has granted them bail pending trial.

Magistrate Lameck Mwale has given Watt a cash bail of K10, 000 while the juvenile has been granted cash bail of K5, 000.

The court further says the duo should have two working sureties who are of fixed abode.

Trial will commence on August 6, 2019.

