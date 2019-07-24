A 53-year-old Chisamba farmer identified as Douglas Quentin Watt and a 17-year-old Grade 12 pupil have been dragged to court for alleged homosexuals acts.
The two were allegedly found by the police officers at a named lodge in Lusaka taking pictures and videos of themselves, which materials are in the custody of the state.
This was after an alert from an employee of the lodge.
When the matter came up for plea, the duo denied the allegations.
Meanwhile, the court has granted them bail pending trial.
Magistrate Lameck Mwale has given Watt a cash bail of K10, 000 while the juvenile has been granted cash bail of K5, 000.
The court further says the duo should have two working sureties who are of fixed abode.
Trial will commence on August 6, 2019.
Sick in the head.
Yaba….this is what hunger can do…Yakumbuuyoo
That is a child molestation case, not gay thing. Stop modernising cases.
A white man abusing an African child. Stiff punishment!! No sensationalizing with styupid human rights and constitution.
Does that 17 year old have a father? Because if he was my son, that would be the end of his life, and that on a white man.
How old is a juvenile?
Does age matter, at what age did that white man take you to UK?
Yet in prisons this activity is rife. Why can’t they stop it in prisons as well???
It is just like theft or any other crime or sin. If done in the open it is punishable by law
Where has anybody succeeded in stopping sexual acts and contacts of any nature? You say it is rife in prisons have you experienced it or observed it there? In fact have you ever observed even heterosexual acts apart from yours? Sex between consenting adults is private and should not concern you.Zambians show a lot of interest in any topic concerning sex.It seems God endowed us with more libido than brains.