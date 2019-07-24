Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba has declared that the Bankers are itching to wrestle the FAZ Super Division title from holders Zesco United in the 2019/20 season.

Zesco last month won their third consecutive league title as Zanaco finished fourth in the 2019 transitional season.

“Off-course our target as Zanaco is to challenge for the title. That’s why our primary objective as Zanaco. I think our team has always been a title team,” Numba said.

“We want to challenge Zesco. They have been very consistent. The last three seasons they have been exceptional but we have re-organised ourselves and we think now we are ready to challenge them and grab the title from Zesco,” he said.

Numba is expecting the nine players Zanaco have signed during pre-season to add value to the team.

The players include experienced defender Ziyo Tembo, Namibia international Tiberius Lombard, Congolese midfielder Lassa Kiala, Mwansa Nsofwa, Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Okutu and Kebson Kamanga.

“That’s why we let the other guys to go so that the new players can come in and bring in another dimension in the team,” Numba said.

“We expect them to add value to the team so that this time around the team can perform better. From what we have seen we are a better team this coming season.”

Zanaco have just returned from a seven-day pre-season training camp held in Chipata.

