Zambia’s High Commissioner Designate to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti says he will work towards implementing bilateral agreements signed between the two countries.

General Miti says he has prioritised the actualization of agreements signed between Zambia and South Africa to accelerate mutual beneficial trade and investment.

He was speaking in Pretoria, South Africa when he reported as Zambia’s High Commissioner to that country with extra accreditation to Lesotho and Madagascar.

General Miti said the actualization of bi-national commission initiatives are expected to enhance investment and information exchange.

He said that Zambia will draw lessons from South Africa’s advanced economy in order to achieve goals set out in the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).

This is according to a statement issued to the media through Zambia’s First Secretary Press and Public Relations to South Africa Naomi Nyawali.

