The Anti- Corruption Commission says it remained steadfast in applying its strategic objectives to promote and strengthen collaboration and networking with other i in the fight against corruption, during the first half of 2019.

And the Commission says it is determined to deal with any perpetrators of corruption decisively and will continue to professionally conduct inquiries in suspected cases of corruption in order to bring to book any offenders.

ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono said the Commission will not relent in its effort to ensure that levels of corruption in the country are reduced to very insignificant levels, through increased awareness among the general public, and participation of all citizens and through stronger partnerships with stakeholders such as the Financial Intelligence Centre, Drug Enforcement Commission, Transparency International Zambia to name a few.

Mr. Moono during the first half of the year, the Commission recorded 33 arrests country-wide and secured seven convictions.

He said the Commission received a total of 417 reports of suspected corruption out of which, a total of 248 were non- corruption related.

Mr. Moono said therefore, advice was subsequently provided to all those that brought the reports that are outside the Commission’s mandate on how best to pursue the matters complained against.

He said of the 417 cases received, 169 reports contained elements of corruption and 58 reports were authorized for investigations while other reports did not have sufficient details of the corruption offence to warrant investigations.

Mr. Moono said as such, 18 cases were

referred to relevant institutions for administrative action and the complainants in these matters were also advised accordingly.

He said further the Commission has 10 cases still under Investigations derived from the 2017 Auditor General’s report.

Mr. Moono said the Commission has continued to build momentum in its efforts towards prevention of the corruption scourge and putting in place transparent and accountable systems of governance.

He said activities conducted include managerial accountability workshops, systems studies and facilitation of establishment and training of Integrity Committees.

Mr. Moono said some of the institutions that the Commission worked with under this function include: Office of the Auditor General, Lusaka Water and Sewerage, the Zambia Revenue Authority, the Drug Enforcement Commission, and ZESCO among others.

He said the Commission also stepped up outreach programs through its Community Education function with a view to break down entrenched mindsets that corruption is a norm and incontestable.

Mr. Moono said with regard corruption sensitization programmes, the Commission conducted various activities that include lectures, and interactive meetings with anti- corruption clubs.

He said over 133, 768 people were reached through these activities.

[Read 179 times, 179 reads today]