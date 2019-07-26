Zambia Conference of the Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has distanced itself from endorsing the planned demonstration organised by some political parties and allied CSOs in support of the NDF resolutions for the amendment of the Constitution scheduled for this Friday 26th July 2019 at Parliamentary building in Lusaka.
Zambia Conference of the Catholic Bishops Communications Director Fr. Winfield Kunda said the invitation to the planned demonstration, according to the message being spread in the mainstream media and on social media in which it has quoted the Catholic Bishops ‘in the name of introspection and working together for unity and peace’ to attend the demonstration, seems to suggest that the Bishops are in support of the NDF resolutions recently passed by NDF to amend our constitution.
Fr Kunda said this is misplaced, misquoted and malicious to the Catholic Church and the faithful.
“The Catholic Church has never supported any politically inclined constitution making processes from the time we started making amendments to our Republican constitution. The Church has always desired a constitution making process that would be inclusive and would stand the test of time for the generations to come. Unfortunately, we are not there yet when it comes to this process,” Fr Kunda said.
“On behalf of the Secretary General, Fr. Cleophas Lungu and the Bishops Conference, I urge the organisers of the said demonstration to desist from riding on the Church for their selfish political interests. The Catholic Church continues to propagate its message of peace, unity and the promotion of the common good devoid of partisan inclination.”
Hmmmm…interesting. let me guess loud mouthed Mutewewe, intellectually pompous Muwanza, Monosyllabic Pule, appropriately named Spooky to mention a few are the villains supporting NDF resolutions when even the self preserving PF have smelled the coffee and are becoming timid over the likelihood of losing popularity if they back all the resolutions? The church leaders are right in distancing themselves from this selfish agenda. PF beware…tread carefully in your desperation to rule Zambia. The thing you fear the most will surely come to pass. Only the name of the Lord should be feared. Repent of your self seeking ways. This is not Uganda or Zimbabwe
Respect the ZCCB for firm stance against social injustice, poverty, campaigns to up hold democracy, fairness and social welfare. As a country we are still indebted to the Cathoric church for their fight and appeal for HIPC completion point and debt cancellation campaigns that was championed by late ArchBishop and cardinal Medardo Mazombwe. #peaceamongstUS
Not surprised as these bishops are just good at touching little boys. Am glad my mixed race son goes to a mixed gender school. Elisa my Swiss wife gets concerned that he has many girlfriends but better than being abused I tell her. Elisa wants another baby u guys.