Zambia have 90 minutes to save their 2020 CHAN qualifying campaign after leaving Francistown with a draw.

Botswana and Zambia played out to a grinding 0-0 draw in their second round, first leg match on Friday evening.

The performance came less than two months after Zambia labored to a 1-0 win over Botswana in the 2019 COSAFA Cup final in Durban.

Zambia must now win at home on August 3 in Lusaka for them to advance to the final qualifying stage in September.

