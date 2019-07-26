Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe says Saturday’s friendly against South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns is a big test in terms of how far they have come in their 2019/2020 pre-season program.

The 2004 FAZ Super Division champions will host Sundowns at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Sundowns are in Zambia on a six-day, two-match, pre-season training camp from July 23-28 that saw them draw 0-0 with Zanaco on July 24 at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

“We thank Sundowns for accepting our request to play them in an international friendly. This game will help us continue to prepare for the upcoming league season,” Mbewe said.

“It is the game that will tell us where we have reached so far in terms of our preparations and match fitness levels.

“We will be playing a high-profile team that plays high level football and we need to be alert even if it is just a pre-season match.

“We really need to be at our best in order to give our visitors a good run.”

It will be Arrows first high-profile, pre-season friendly match since they returned from their five-week break three weeks ago whose highlight saw them hold a ten-day camp on the Copperbelt.

“Mainly, our preparations in Kitwe were to work on fitness and conditioning of players and we achieved a lot. It was a successful outing and every player looked focused,”Mbewe said.

While on the Copperbelt, Arrows also played training games against lower tier team’s Young Power, Young Nkana, Jumulo and Kalulushi Modern Stars.

