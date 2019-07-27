Striker Lazarus Kambole expects his debut Soweto derby today to be war when he makes his first competitive start for Kaizer Chiefs against his compatriots and Orlando Pirates duo in the 2019 Carling Black Label Cup.

Kambole and his Chipolopolo teammate’s striker Justin Shonga and midfielder Augustine Mulenga will square-off at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Kambole joined Chiefs in June from Zesco United on a three-year deal.

“On the pitch there’s nothing like they are my brothers. Yes they are my brothers, but on that day it’s going to be war,” Kambole said.

“We are going to be enemies. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

It will also be Shonga and Mulenga’s Carling Black Label Cup debut after the 2018 edition was not staged due to the sponsors marketing commitments with the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Defending champions Chiefs have won the last two editions.

