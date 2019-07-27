Striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu on Friday evening made a winning start to the 2019/2020 Austrian league season with defending champions RB Salzburg.

The Austrian champions began the season with a 2-0 away win over Rapid Wien in Vienna.

Patson started the match before he was substituted in the 62nd minute while Mwepu came on twelve minutes later.

The Chipolopolo stars were on target on the night but Patson came close to opening his league account in the 55th minute but his went inches high.

