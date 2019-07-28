UPND Dundumwezi Member of Parliamnent Edgar Singombe has dispelled claims by President Edgar Lungu that ZESCO power supply lines have been cut in Dundumwezi.

During his departure from Livingstone on Saturday, President Lungu threatened to stop taking development to Dundumwezi after reports circulated that some unscrupulous people cut ZESCO poles in the area.

But Mr Singombe stated that there were no poles that were cut in Dundumwezi.

“I wish to dispel the information being peddled by Mr. Edgar Lungu that there are people deliberately cutting ZESCO poles in Dundumwezi Constituency, Kalomo District, Southern Province. The incident being referred to happened in Hamoonde village, Chief Macha’s area which is in Mbabala Constituency, Choma District,” he revealed.

“It’s very unfortunate that the entire Head of State can mislead the country with falsehoods despite all the various intelligence and investigative wings at his disposal.”

He added, “As a matter of fact, we do not even have electricity in Dundumwezi Constituency, so there are no power lines that can be cut there, and we challenge all the investigative wings to verify.”

Mr Singombe charged that it is very alarming that an entire President can tell such lies to the nation.

“In any case, why would Mr. Lungu think an act of vandalism in any part of Southern Province be treated differently and be labeled as economic sabotage targeted at his PF regime? There is documented vandalism of ZESCO installations such as transformers, cables, etc and there is documented cases of vandalism of other government installations such as rail line in various parts of the country, yet Edgar Lungu has never threatened to withhold development in those places.”

He added, “We call on citizens to ignore the falsehoods by Mr. Lungu targeted at the good people of Dundumwezi who the PF keep despising and neglecting in development.”

