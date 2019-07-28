UPND Dundumwezi Member of Parliamnent Edgar Singombe has dispelled claims by President Edgar Lungu that ZESCO power supply lines have been cut in Dundumwezi.
During his departure from Livingstone on Saturday, President Lungu threatened to stop taking development to Dundumwezi after reports circulated that some unscrupulous people cut ZESCO poles in the area.
But Mr Singombe stated that there were no poles that were cut in Dundumwezi.
“I wish to dispel the information being peddled by Mr. Edgar Lungu that there are people deliberately cutting ZESCO poles in Dundumwezi Constituency, Kalomo District, Southern Province. The incident being referred to happened in Hamoonde village, Chief Macha’s area which is in Mbabala Constituency, Choma District,” he revealed.
“It’s very unfortunate that the entire Head of State can mislead the country with falsehoods despite all the various intelligence and investigative wings at his disposal.”
He added, “As a matter of fact, we do not even have electricity in Dundumwezi Constituency, so there are no power lines that can be cut there, and we challenge all the investigative wings to verify.”
Mr Singombe charged that it is very alarming that an entire President can tell such lies to the nation.
“In any case, why would Mr. Lungu think an act of vandalism in any part of Southern Province be treated differently and be labeled as economic sabotage targeted at his PF regime? There is documented vandalism of ZESCO installations such as transformers, cables, etc and there is documented cases of vandalism of other government installations such as rail line in various parts of the country, yet Edgar Lungu has never threatened to withhold development in those places.”
He added, “We call on citizens to ignore the falsehoods by Mr. Lungu targeted at the good people of Dundumwezi who the PF keep despising and neglecting in development.”
Lungu is a rabid tribalist, as leader he should be ashamed of himself…….it was lungu who watched and cheered on ck to tribally attack people of the south on tv and radio
At no time in our history have we witnessed such elevated levels of tribalisim, corruption and thuggery.
In mwinilunga PF caders were involved in a gun fight over gold with police helpless….
Were will Zambia end up with this lungu ???
Why make a statement hastily without facts if the intention is clean? Lungu is full of tribalism whether you like it or not. Also all who see things like he does are tribalists. Face it and be realistic, why hasn’t he talked of the damage done on CB which is more costly than a single pole? He’s a coward, shallow minded and simple minded filled with insecurity because he’s standing on shifting sand.
The response coming from Mr. Sing,ombe again is not good and has already taken a political tone. What was reported was an act of sabotage which according to what the Honorable MP has said and acknowledged happened in Mbabala constituency and not in Dundumwezi. What is wrong in simply stating that the incident happened somewhere else and not in your area. All this talk about the president lying is not necessary. You also have not pointed out if in Mbabala the poles were cut or not. Sabotage is sabotage no matter where it takes place. Then let me point out that I have never heard the president saying he will stop taking development to southern province because of this act. All along he has been saying he wants to take development to all parts of the Country.
How can a whole president get locations of sabotage wrong ?
With all the OP ??
And sabatage is sabotage , why has lungu never condemned stealing of state structures in northern or CB ?
Is the economic stealing different in southern Province different from other religions??
Go to Dundumwezi and you will be shocked they have solar panel generated electricity, trucks packed in deep dyoli villages, huge herds of cattle. They are self sustained. Go north you will see dirt shanties and congested landless people with open hungry mouths hoping for PF to come drop food into their wide open mouths. Shame!
“….Deliberately, or because he cannot control himself – not sure which, President Lungu has used his office and allowed those around him to systematically ratchet up tribalism in a country that was well past tribal sentiment.
I am not sure what came first – EL’s obssessive hatred of his rival HH or his hatred of the Tonga and, by extension, their tribal cousins….”
Laura Miti
A FRAUDSTER IS A FRAUDSTER THE ONLY THING THAT CATCH-UP WITH HIM IS TIME. 2021 IS SPEWING NIGHTMARES.
But you are agreeing that poles were cut in Mbabala…is this not economic sabotage? Lungu has been preachinh taking development every where in the country even where he got 200 votes while HH got more than 80 000 , Lungu is willing to taken development. Just admit that there is politically motivated economic sabotage in Mbabala -Southern Province period.