The Patriots for Economic Progress has noted with regret the conduct of some political leaders and activists to celebrate and get excited over the adverse judgement by the South African High Court on the KCM matter last week.

Party President Sean Tembo said the negative impact of such a court judgement will not only affect the PF and its Government but will have far reaching consequences on the common citizen.

Mr. Tembo said any political leader or activist who celebrates such a misfortune on the nation is not patriotic to the Republic of Zambia and their motives must be queried.

He reiterated that Vedanta Resources as major shareholders of KCM have been misbehaving since day one and Government was in order to kick them out, however much more thought should have been invested in arriving at the most appropriate route to be used to kick them out.

Mr. Tembo said his party is always saddened whenever there is an adverse ruling against Zambia in this ongoing battle against Vedanta Resources.

He has since advised other political leaders to spend more time offering alternative solutions to national problems rather than sitting on the fence, mute and waiting for a misfortune to visit Zambia at which time they jump up and down with excitement.

Mr. Tembo said one of the most practical ways in which political leaders can offer alternative solutions to national problems is through Alternative National Budgets, which is a written proposal of how an opposition political party can manage the economy and national finances if it was them governing the national affairs.

He said any political leader who is unable to offer alternative solutions to national problems but is merely a doomsayer waiting for a misfortune to visit the country so that they can celebrate, is not fit to be trusted with managing the affairs of this Republic.

Mr. Tembo said Patriotism and a genuine love for Zambia, her citizens and their respective welfare should be a compulsory attribute for any political leader.

