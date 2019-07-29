One of India’s leading private hospitals, KIMS, has offered free air tickets to the underprivileged patients in Zambia to be treated in India if a Memorandum of Understanding is signed with Government.

KIMS Hospital Director Bollineni Abhinay says the MOU should further lead to the establishment of a dialysis centre in Zambia.

He says KIMS has 10 hospitals in India totaling over 3000 beds with separate units for bone marrow, heart and kidney transplants.

Dr. Abhinay says the hospital trains over 200 doctors every year and Zambian doctors can benefit from the training for further skills transfer.

He says the hospital has specialised skills in dialysis for patients suffering from acute and end stage kidney disease.

Dr. Abhinay says dialysis is also used as a bridge to kidney transplant for patients with end stage kidney disease.

This came to light when Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga toured KIMS Hospital.

And Mrs. Kapijimpanga said former University Teaching Hospital- UTH Managing Director Dr. Clarence Chiluba’s appointment as Counselor Health at the Mission in India is commitment by Government to leverage on opportunities obtaining in the global health sector, India in particular, where most Zambians seek quality super-specialized health services.

She said Zambia has over 200 patients on chronic dialysis and about 800 acute kidney injury patients per year of which the figures are grossly underestimated as most patients are lost before they are referred to dialysis units.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said the Zambian Government has put a premium on health as a catalyst for economic development to ensure that investment in health and other sectors is supported.

The High Commissioner said Zambia’s health sector has made significant investment in infrastructure and equipment but requires capacity building.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said the Mission is further looking for a serious investor who can build a multi super-specialty hospital to service both the country and sub SAHARAN Africa.

This is contained in a statement released by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India Bangwe Naviley.

