President Edgar Lungu has reiterated his call for peaceful campaigns ahead of tomorrow’s by election in Katuba Constituency.

The President has urged participating political parties to embrace one another and emulate their leaders who are enjoying a good relationship.

Speaking at a Public Rally to drum up support for PF candidate Zacks Mwachilele, President Lungu claimed that he enjoys a good relationship with United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema hence the need for their followers not to fight.

President Lungu said he and Mr. Hichilema laugh and shake hands when they meet and their families are safe and this should serve as a reminder to all cadres on the need to be peaceful.

He however reminded the electorate in Katuba to vote for the PF in tomorrow’s by election if they are to see the much needed development.

President Lungu said the opposition has failed the people of Katuba as evidenced by the lack of development in the area under the UPND.

The people of Katuba are going to the polls tomorrow to elect a new member of parliament following the demise of incumbent MP Patricia Mwashingwere of the UPND.

