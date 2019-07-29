Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has thanked the people of Pambashe Constituency for their support during the time he was in court over corruption allegations and trial.

And Mr. Chitotela has thanked President Edgar Lungu for keeping him as Cabinet Minister despite calls from some stakeholders that he be dropped to pave way for investigations.

Speaking at Mushota Primary School Ground during a thanks giving rally yesterday, Mr. Chitotela said he will remain indebted to the people some of whom even made effort to travel to Lusaka for the court sessions.

He also thanked God for letting the truth out through the court that acquitted him.

And Senior Chief Mushota of the Chishinga people of Luapula Province told the Minister to now concentrate on developing his constituency.

He congratulated the Minister for his transfer from the Ministry of Infrastructure to the Ministry if Tourism and Arts.

The traditional leader said the Minister’s new office is strategic for the development of Luapula and the country as whole.

He pointed at the availability of natural endorsements like the several waterfalls and rich traditional culture.

