Police in Southern province have apprehended a suspect behind the cutting down of Zesco pole lines in Dundumwezi- Macha area of Southern province says the Minister of Home Affairs Mr Stephen Kampyongo.

And Minister Kampyongo has described the acts of economic sabotage alluded to by His Excellency, President Edgar Lungu in Southern province as not only regrettable but extremely frustrating.

Mr Kampyongo says it is regrettable that while government is striving to deliver development to all parts of the country, criminal elements would vandalise public infrastructure at will.

Addressing journalists in Shiwang’andu district of Muchinga province yesterday, Mr Kampyongo disclosed that investigations have been instituted into the acts of criminality and government will not rest until the perpetrators of vandalism are brought to book.

“I am happy that the Police command in Southern province are doing everything possible and so far, one suspect has been apprehended and investigations have since been instituted to ensure that we get to the bottom of this matter,” said Mr Kampyongo.

Meanwhile, Mr Kampyongo has announced that government remains committed to taking development to Southern province.

“We still remain committed as assured by His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu that regardless of what has transpired, development will continue being taken to that region. And all those with ill-intensions and motive of trying to frustrate government efforts will be held to account

Yesterday, President Edgar Lungu expressed shock over the cutting down of Zesco power line in Southern Province describing it as an ‘economic sabotage’.

The Head of State told journalists in Livingstone that the acts of vandalism were politically motivated.

President Lungu stated that his administration is striving to take development to all parts of the country without leaving anyone behind.

He added that it is unfortunate that some people do not want to embrace development just because they are politically inclined.

President Lungu further added that he is not selective in terms of taking development as it can be seen through various developmental projects even in areas where he received less votes.

He has called on Chief Chikanta to ensure that he talks to his subjects over the need to protect infrastructure as it comes with a cost.

[Read 1 times, 9 reads today]