The Zambia U23 national team regroups on August 4 in Lusaka to begin their preparations for this September’s 2019 U23 AFCON final round qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville.

Zambia U23 coach Beston Chambeshi has named a provisional 25-member home-based team ahead of the decider.

His foreign-based call-ups will be announced at a later date.

Zambia Under-23 team manager Hastings Ndovi said the team will be holding weekly three-day training camps starting this weekend in the lead-up to the first leg.

Zambia will host Congo in the first leg on September 4 in Lusaka and travel to Brazzaville for the final leg on September 9.

Winner over both legs will qualify to the U23 AFCON to be held from November 8-22 in Egypt.

The top three finishers in Egypt will qualify to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Football Tournament.

Team:

GOALKEEPERS:Mangani Banda (Zanaco), Lameck Siame (Kitwe United), Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos), Samson Banda (Zesco United)

DEFENDERS: Kebson Kamanga (Zanaco), Solomon Sakala, Shemmy Mayembe (both Zesco United), Field Kandela, Wayne Museba (both Kabwe Warriors), Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Benson Chali (Forest Rangers), Prosper Chiluya (Nkwazi)

MIDFIELDERS: Edward Tembo (Zesco United), Harrison Chisala (Nkana), Clinton Lubula (Kansanshi Dynamos), Biston Banda (Circuit City), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Musonda Siame (Lumwana), Linos Makwaza (Power Dynamos)

STRIKERS:Twiza Chaibela (Kabwe Warriors), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows), John Chisala (Kafue Celtic)

[Read 85 times, 85 reads today]