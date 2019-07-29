Power utility company Zesco says it is elated by the conviction and sentencing of two vandals by the High Court of Zambia to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for vandalizing ZESCO cables valued at K20,000.

The two namely, Wallence Munsaka aged 35 years and Most Hachinyama aged 29 years, both of Kafue Gorge, have been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour by the High Court of Zambia for vandalizing ZESCO copper cables.

The incident happened last year in August in Mazabuka district at the Rockdale 33/11 KV substation along Chikankata Road.

The duo was found cutting ZESCO copper cables inside the substation and were apprehended by ZESCO police for the offence of vandalism and brought before the courts of law.

On 23rd July 2019, the case came for continued trial before the High Court of Zambia and the two accused were found guilty of the offence of vandalism contrary to section 341D subsection 1(2) and (a) (1) of the amended Act of No. 17 of 2017

“ZESCO is pleased with this development as it will act as a clear warning and deterrent to would be offenders. As a corporation, we have repeatedly warned perpetrators of this vice that we will not relent and allow unscrupulous people to vandalize our installations but will instead take drastic measures to ensure that the culprits are brought to book”.

Zesco Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu said the power utility firm therefore welcome the conviction of the two culprits and are confident that this will serve as a clear warning to those who may want to engage in acts of sabotage and derail the development of the country through vandalism of ZESCO installations, which are very critical to the development of the country.

Mrs. Zulu has assured the public that Zesco will continue to step up line patrols, investigations, and intelligence gathering and sensitization programs at localities where rampant vandalism of cables and transformers have been recorded.

She said ZESCO will also enhance security controls for access to critical facilities.

Mrs. Zulu said Zesco remains committed to ensuring that they ‘make it easy for people to live a better life’ as they continue to work vigorously to bring these vile acts to a halt.

