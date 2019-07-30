Chingola based administrator and business executive Blackwell Siwale insists he will run for next year’s FAZ elections as a presidential candidate despite being banned from football by the association.

Siwale, who was expelled from the FAZ Executive as committee member in March 2017, suffered a double tragedy in 2018 when the local soccer mother body handed him an indefinite ban from all football related activities.

The former FAZ executive committee member and Nchanga Rangers president has since challenged the ban in court.

“I am eligible to contest unless to those who think I am such a great enemy they may think I am not eligible,” Siwale said.

“The issue of the ban is in court and I am so confident that I am actually standing as a candidate,” he said.

According to FAZ, the Ethics Committee found Siwale guilty of obtaining and circulating illegally obtained FAZ documents.

“I have not committed any crime that can stop me from standing,” he declared.

Siwale said he is seeking to revive Zambian football when elected as FAZ boss.

“Football has gone down to an extent that people don’t care anymore whether Zambia is playing or not. Very few people knew that Zambia was playing against Botswana on Friday. We want to develop football from the grassroots,” he said.

“The failure to qualify to the Africa Cup twice goes back to the issue of poor leadership at FAZ. Despite our failure to go the AFCON we still don’t have a national team coach. To develop a team that can bring glory to Zambia we need a team that can be together for at least three years and a coach,” Siwale charged.

He also supported the proposed football indaba to tackle issues affecting Zambian football.

“I would agree that there are camps in Zambian football. FAZ should call for an indaba as there so much acrimony in FAZ. We are also urging our Minister of Sports Emmanuel Mulenga to call for an indaba.”

