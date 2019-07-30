University of Zambia School of Engineering, Lecturer and Researcher, Dr. Sam Sichilalu, has developed an innovation designed to generate fuel from polymer waste such as discarded tyres, plastic, and rubber.

The innovation that is called “polyfuel prototype” converts waste tyres, plastic materials into high grade polyfuel (industrial fuel) which is a hydrocarbon mixture of petrol, diesel and kerosene with methane vapor.

The innovation is aimed at contributing to improved sanitation, cheaper energy, reduction on deforestation, improved income for vulnerable women waste material collectors and a climate change mitigation on all non-biodegradable products.

Dr. Sichilalu says that the polyfuel innovation will not only provide a cheap source of energy, but will also solve the problem of disposal of waste tires/plastic thereby contribute to the control of environmental pollution and will reduce dependence on fossil fuels or petroleum.

He said that the polyfuel produced is safe to be used as industrial fuel in electric generators, boilers, diesel pumps, furnaces, and in cars.

Dr. Sichilalu will be exhibiting his innovation at the 93rd Agriculture and Commercial Show in Lusaka. Please visit the University of Zambia stand for this and more innovations that UNZA will be showcasing from 31st July 2019 to 5th August 2019.

This is according to a statement issued by UNZA Spokesperson Brenda Bukowa.

And Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba has described the innovation as incredible.

“I have been alerted that UNZA and one of its researcher Dr Sichilalu have developed a prototype that converts waste tyres/plastics into biofuels. Incredible feat that must be celebrated,” Dr Mushimba wrote on Twitter.

Dr Mushimba said industry and research institutions such as UNZA must constantly collaborate and find solutions.

"We would like to congratulate the University of Zambia management, particularly the School of Engineering, Lecturer and Researcher, Dr. Sam Sichilalu, for developing an innovation designed to generate fuel from polymer waste such as discarded tyres, plastic, and rubber," he said.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated Dr. Sichilalu on his innovation.

"We have been informed that the innovation called "polyfuel prototype" converts waste tyres/plastic materials into high grade polyfuel (industrial fuel) which is a hydrocarbon mixture of petrol, diesel and kerosene with methane vapor," he stated.

"We understand the innovation is aimed at contributing to improved sanitation, cheaper energy, reduction on deforestation, improved income for vulnerable women waste material collectors and a climate change mitigation on all non-biodegradable products."

Mr Hichilema added, “We are so excited because such innovation, research and development falls in what we believe can be done in an efficiently funded education system.”

“We have always said Zambia is not short brains and manpower, but it’s short of leadership to inspire and support such innovations for the betterment of our citizens.”

He said if well supported and implemented at large scale, such innovations can immensely contribute in addressing the current high cost of fuel in the country and generate employment opportunities for the people, especially youth and women.

“Congratulations once more to the entire team and please let’s hear more of such positive news from our country.”

