10 people of Matero Township in Lusaka have been arrested for unauthorized possession of suspected examination question papers contrary to section 19 sub section (1) chapter 137 of the ECZ Act of 1983.

The suspects were arrested at house number 927 in Matero Township, the property belonging to Teddy Bwali Bwalya who has also been arrested and is jointly charged with Ackim Tembo, a teacher and the proprietor of Fungai tuition Centre.

Examinations Council of Zambia Public Relations Specialist, Ronald Tembo told Phoenix News that others arrested are John Kabamba, Amos Nyirenda, Caleb Mubanga, Philip Nyekele, Rachael Kambashi, Stella Miti, Brendah Ntitima and Anna Musukwa.

Mr. Tembo said the ECZ managed to retain among others, mobile phones which the accused were using to receive suspected 2019 general certificate of education examination question papers and handwritten answers on pieces of papers.

He said all the suspects remain in custody and will appear in court soon.

