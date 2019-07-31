A maid of Kamwala site and service has been dragged to court for allegedly poisoning the breakfast she prepared for her employer and her children.

Naomi Muyemba is charged with maliciously administering poison with intent to harm.

Particular of the offense are that on July 6, 2019, Ms Muyemba with intent to harm maliciously administered unknown poison to four slices of bread and fried eggs meant for her employer Petronella Mukumbakwa.

It is alleged that on the material day, Ms. Mukumbakwa a manager at TATA Zambia limited discovered a black substance in powder form on the four slices of bread and eggs Ms. Muyemba packed for her breakfast.

Ms. Mukumbakwa was initially supposed to eat the said breakfast with her husband, but he refused claiming that he was fasting.

After noticing the said substance, Ms Mukumbakwa avoided eating the food.

The accused will appear for plea before Lusaka Magistrate Judy Chiyaika.

