The Patriotic Front has scooped all the local government by-elections held on Tuesday.

PF emerged victorious in Lubwa, Lwingishi, Mangango and Kanabulimbu wards.

In Lubwa Ward in Kitwe the PF’s Julius Kaunda polled 1, 215 votes while the UPND were in second position with 510 votes. In distant third was the National Democratic Congress that polled 213 votes, despite the perception that Kitwe was home territory for NDC.

In the Lwingishi Ward in Mansa Central Constituency the Patriotic Front emerged victorious with its candidate Chanda Chimba amassing 1, 512 votes with the NDC candidate Savious Mulenga receiving 148 votes while the UPND’s Patrick Kasongo received a paltry 104 votes.

The Mangango Ward elections followed a similar script with PF’s Enelsei Nyirenda getting 840 votes while UPND received 390 through their candidate Liwoyo Chigumbe with the UPPZ’s Kabindama Chingumbe getting 399 votes.

In Kanabulimbu Ward of Kaoma District the PF candidate Mwanzala Munyika emerged victorious with 615 votes while the UPND trailed them with 388 votes.

And Shiwan’gandu member of Parliament Hon Stephen Kampyongo has thanked the people of Mayembe Ward for resoundingly voting for the Patriotic Front (PF) and its candidate in the just ended local government by election.

According to the Electoral commission of Zambia (ECZ), out of Mayembe’s 5 polling stations, UPND’s Cynthia Mwamba got Zero votes at both Lukalashi and Mayembe polling stations.

She got 4 votes at Kapishya, 12 votes at Chilombo and 55 votes at her own village; Lukaka polling stations respectively.

Mr Enoch Mulambya who was the Returning Officer declared PF’s Joseph Nsofwa as the dully elected Councillor after receiving 610 votes while his only rival, UPND’s Mwamba received a meager 71 total votes.

And Hon Kampyongo said the defeat for the opposition UPND reinforces the PF government’s commitment to distributing development in all parts of the country.

“The people have made a clear choice against politics of hate and violence and have resolutely decided to vote for continued development and unity. They have also freely shown that they are willing to side with a progressive movement that is committed to delivering inclusive growth.”

Hon Kampyongo was speaking, Tuesday, shortly after the declaration of Joseph Nsofwa as the dully elected Councillor for Mayembe ward.

The Shiwan’gandu strongman says the people in his constituency have, with certainty, rejected opportunism and meaningless political rhetoric in preference to continued development and unity.

Hon Kampyongo who is also the Home Affairs Minister has also praised the ruling party cadres who participated in the by-elections countrywide for exhibiting impressive levels of restraint, humility and maturity.

Minister Kampyongo assured the residents of Mayembe Ward of President Lungu’s continued support through development in all key sectors and areas.

“I can assure you that President Lungu is committed to the promise of bringing unprecedented development to this area. The winning of the Mayembe ward is an indication that Shiwan’gandu is fully behind His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his government.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Joseph Nsofwa has thanked the people of Mayembe for entrusting him with the privilege to serve as their civic leader.

Councillor Nsofwa says the Shiwang’andu lawmaker has set the bar premised on hardwork and service delivery inspiringly so high, he will dedicate his energies into following in his footsteps and making the most of the months remaining before 2021.

