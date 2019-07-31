Shepolopolo are settling down in Port Elizabeth, South Africa ahead of the 2019 Cosafa Women Championship that kicks off on Wednesday.

Zambia trained at Oval Stadium on Tuesday evening after arriving in Port Elizabeth earlier at 12h30hours.

The team’s first match at the tournament is on Thursday against Mauritius at Wolfson Stadium.

Zambia will face Namibia on August 3 before wrapping up Group B action three days later with a game against Botswana.

“So far so good we prepared well and I think we are ready for the tournament,” vice captain and keeper Hazel Nali said.

“The group is fair and all the teams are ready. We just need to work hard to win all the games in the group stage,” Nali said.

She is praying for a bright start as Zambia tackles Mauritius in the Group B opener on Thursday.

“In a tournament always the first game is very important. It shows and determines how long you go in the tournament,” Nali said.

Zambia finished fourth at last year’s championship.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]