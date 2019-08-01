Green Eagles will not play their 2019/2020CAF Champions League first round home game against Orlando Pirates of South Africa at their Independence Stadium base in Choma.

The club confirmed on Thursday after CAF stadium inspectors assessed Independence Stadium that the first leg match against Pirates on August 10 will be played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

“That was our plan B. We are already working in Lusaka, we are hoping after that game there (in Lusaka), all the games will be played here (Choma), and “Green Eagles patron Major General Alick Maiji said.

“We are just hoping the other game, including continental Champions games, will be played here in Choma.”

Eagles have been battling to upgrade Independence Stadium to international standards so that they play their continental home matches in Choma since making their African debut last season in the CAF Confederation Cup.

They reached second round of the CAF Confederation Cup after also playing their two home games in Lusaka.

