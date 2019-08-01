Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has said that the former Roan Member of Parliament and National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili is treading on dangerous ground with his continued ridicule of President Edgar Lungu as head of state.

Mr Kampyongo said that Mr Kambwili should be reminded that President Edgar Lungu is Republican President today because he has supporters countrywide who may not tolerate his continued abusive language on the Head of State

Mr Kampyongo said that the architects of the Zambian laws had foreseen the potential abuse the Office of President would be subjected to and provided adequate laws to deal with people like Mr Kambwili.

“If his vulgar language is instigated by a perception of popularity, then Kambwili should remember that His Excellency, the President is Head of State because of the support he enjoys across the nation. Kambwili is treading on dangerous waters by continuing with the abusive language on the Head of State because it is not every supporter of the President who will tolerate his continued ridicule.

“Besides, Kambwili would have still been in government today had it not been for corruption allegations slapped on him. He is still appearing before our Courts of law and as such, he should be the last person to scream corruption on every side.”

Hon Kampyongo told the NDC leader to draw lessons from his 213 votes in Lubwa ward in a district and Constituency where the former Roan lawmaker claims to have gained considerable ground to the extent of undermining the political relevance of his alliance partners.

“Let him draw lessons from his 213 votes in Kitwe’s Lubwa ward. He has been claiming of gaining ground in the district yet he can’t even beat the UPND in simple Lubwa! This should show him that our people are not gullible to be influenced by sarcasm and vulgar language.

“Kambwili should also remember that he is not the only person with potential to be vulgar. If we were to reduce ourselves to his level, we would take him on from the way he looks and walks to the manner he takes care of his family, but we will not do that because we are leaders,” said Mr Kampyongo.

