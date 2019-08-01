Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has called on Zambians to ignore assertions being touted by prophets of doom on various media platforms regarding President Edgar Lungu’s development agenda for Southern Province.

Addressing Journalists in Lusaka at her office yesterday, Ms Siliya said these misleading and unfounded assertions must never at any time, overshadow the wider mandate of the President who was elected to deliver development to all parts of the country.

“Contrary to allegations that he has neglected Southern Province, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu attaches great importance to the development agenda of Southern Province as can be seen from the ongoing massive developmental projects in the province. Projects such as construction of 99 health posts – the largest number of health centers to be given to any region in the country, construction of the Kazungula bridge and other bridges in rural parts of the province, rehabilitation of the Kariba Dam wall and the electrification of Dundumwedzi,” she indicated.

“Other projects include the construction of the Kafue Lower Hydro Power Station, construction of aquaculture ponds along the Kariba Dam, construction of schools and the construction of communication towers to connect Dundumwedzi to the rest of the county, are but some of the projects being undertaken in Southern Province.”

She added that the projects are an affirmation that President Lungu holds Southern Province close to his heart.

Ms. Siliya, who is also Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, said government takes great exception to individuals creating an impression that the President is trying to divide Zambians on regional lines.

“It ought to be stressed that ever since President Lungu assumed office, he has been championing the One Zambia One Nation motto and other national values of uniting the nation. Government has taken a step further to ensure that the national motto and values are widely disseminated to the public through various platforms such as print and electronic media and via mobile phone text messages,” she said.

Ms. Siliya stated that the fact that Zambia is a democracy with her people holding divergent views on various national matters should never cause any citizen to issue statements that border on dividing the nation.

