Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela says government will use existing cultural agreements and other bilateral relations to promote exchange in culture, education, sports and tourism.

Mr Chitotela noted that culture is cardinal in promoting closer ties between Zambia and China.He said this in a speech read for him by Director for Arts and Culture in the Ministry of Tourism and Arts Thomas Mubita during the official opening of the Chinese gourmet wuxi fine food workshop.

Mr Chitotela stated that government attaches great importance to developing the tourism, arts and other cultural sectors.He said government has put measures in place designed to enhance the preservation, promotion and development of cultural heritage in the country.The Minister hinted that cultural exchange initiative are key in enabling people from different cultures to interact and learn from each other.

And speaking earlier at the same event, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie said cultural exchange programmes will help build strong ties between the two countries.

Mr Jie explained that the event was organized in a bid to enable Zambians appreciate the Chinese cuisine.

