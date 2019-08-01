The Zambia National Educational Coalition (ZANEC) has welcomed the announcement made by newly appointed Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba to the reopen the Copperbelt University (CBU).

ZANEC Executive Director George Hamusunga has also appreciated the decision taken by the Minister to re-instate all union leaders that were expelled earlier.

Mr Hamusunga stated that the coalition is delighted that the Minister has responded to calls and concerns made by various stakeholders to re-open the higher learning facility.

“We would however like to inform the government that the reopening of CBU is the first step towards addressing the many problems that our higher learning institutions are facing,” he stated.

Mr Hamusunga added that the challenges currently obtaining in Higher Learning Institutions can only be resolved by using an open and honest dialogue system involving university management, students and the Minister of Higher Education.

He further advised the new Minister to establish a platform where issues at the Copperbelt University and the University of Zambia can be resolved.

“Additionally, as a coalition, we would like to advise management at both Universities to be flexible and open to divergent views,” he noted.

Mr Hamusunga further advised government to adequately fund the two institutions in order to avoid closing the facility and unnecessary confusion.

This is contained in a statement released to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

The Copperbelt University that was closed indefinitely in April this year, will reopen on August 19th , 2019.

