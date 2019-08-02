Shepolopolo Under 20 continued Zambia’s women’s teams’ good start in Port Elizabeth today when they beat eSwatini 4-0 in their opening Group B game at the 2019 COSAFA Women’s U20 Cup.

The COSAFA Women’s senior and junior tournaments are being held simultaneously at the same venue in South Africa.

A Maylan Mulenga brace in the 15th and 45th minute helped Shepolopolo U20 to victory.

Mary Mambwe scored Shepolopolo’s second in the 22nd minute while a 62nd minute own-goal by eSwatini captain Ncedo Gamedze completed Shepolopolo’s bright start.

The result came just 24 hours after their senior counterparts demolished Mauritius 15-0 in their opening group match.

Shepolopolo U20 lead Group B on goal difference ahead of guest side Tanzania who beat Zambia’s next opponents on August 4 ,Botswana , 2-0 in the early kickoff.

Meanwhile, senior Shepolopolo are back in action on August 3 when they also face Botswana in their penultimate pool match they need another victory to qualify to the semifinals with a match to spare.

