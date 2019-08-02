Vice President Inonge Wina has expressed disappointment with UPND Chikankata Member of Parliament Kabwe Mwiinga for asking a question that boarders on the promotion of tribalism.

Mrs. Wina wondered why the member of Parliament would find time to conduct a head count of which tribal grouping is running which institution in Zambia.

Mrs Wina said that Members of Parliament are role models who should not be seen promoting tribalism.

The vice President appealed to Mr . Mwiinga to reflect and avoid asking questions that promote tribalism.

She was responding to a question from Mr. Mwiinga who wanted to know why some public Universities are currently being headed by people from one province.

And the Speaker of the National Assembly has admonished Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama for intimidating area member of Parliament Darius Mulunda when he paid a courtesy call at his offices whilst performing parliamentary duties.

In this matter it was alleged that Mr. Kanyama questioned the presence of Mr. Mulunda who was in the company of a parliamentary Committee which was in Siavonga to check on projects.

It was further alleged that whilst doing this, Mr Kanyama also intimidated the Siavonga Law maker.

In passing the ruling Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini expressed disappointment with the conduct of Mr. Kanyama.

Dr. Matibini guided that it is not allowed for an individual to obstruct a member of parliament from performing their duties.

He said doing so does not only demeans the Member of Parliament but also the speaker of the national assembly.

Dr. Matibini said this is because Members of Parliament act on behalf of the speaker whenever they are touring projects.

He ordered Mr Kanyama to apologize and immediately leave the Premises of Parliament buildings.

And in his apology Mr. Kanyama appreciated the counsel given by the speaker and promised never to intimidate a Member of Parliament performing parliamentary duties.

[Read 730 times, 730 reads today]