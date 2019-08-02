National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili has urged the Anti Corruption Commission to be serious with the fight against Corruption.

Mr. Kambwili has described the ACC as incompetent and trivial, and is disappointed that they have failed to trace and prosecute the owner of the 48 flats in Lusaka’s Chalala area.

He said the houses are believed to have been built using proceeds of crime and suspects that the controversial houses belong to a senior Government Minister.

“My suspicion is that it must be a a Minister owning those houses and they were only put in the name of the civil servant, ” he said.

Mr. Kambwili says President lungu is not sincere when he talks about the corruption Crusade as evidenced by the continued failure of the ACC to end the scourge.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kambwili has accused the PF of vote buying in the just ended Lubwa ward local Government by elections in Kitwe.

He said the PF victory in Lubwa ward is not genuine as huge sums of money was used to buy votes.

And Mr. Kambwili has said some people are misinterpreting his Bemba idioms used on President Edgar Lungu and his government.

Commenting on the warning by some government officials to stop insulting President Edgar Lungu, Mr. Kambwili said there is nothing wrong using idioms in any form of political communication.

