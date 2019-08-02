National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili has urged the Anti Corruption Commission to be serious with the fight against Corruption.
Mr. Kambwili has described the ACC as incompetent and trivial, and is disappointed that they have failed to trace and prosecute the owner of the 48 flats in Lusaka’s Chalala area.
He said the houses are believed to have been built using proceeds of crime and suspects that the controversial houses belong to a senior Government Minister.
“My suspicion is that it must be a a Minister owning those houses and they were only put in the name of the civil servant, ” he said.
Mr. Kambwili says President lungu is not sincere when he talks about the corruption Crusade as evidenced by the continued failure of the ACC to end the scourge.
Meanwhile, Mr. Kambwili has accused the PF of vote buying in the just ended Lubwa ward local Government by elections in Kitwe.
He said the PF victory in Lubwa ward is not genuine as huge sums of money was used to buy votes.
And Mr. Kambwili has said some people are misinterpreting his Bemba idioms used on President Edgar Lungu and his government.
Commenting on the warning by some government officials to stop insulting President Edgar Lungu, Mr. Kambwili said there is nothing wrong using idioms in any form of political communication.
These corruptly built flats stink all the way to Lungu because he hasn’t waged a serious war against corruption.
Chishimba shut up……………..You were once a minister so better shut up……………. They can steal but they will never steal our 2021 right to vote!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
We shall see…2021 vision
Its clear and straight forward thing, the houses belong to Tasila Lungu period
The 42 trucks for 42 million died a natural death, it appears this might go the same way
A much as it is wrong for any person who holds public officials to use their position to amass wealth what is worse are those hypocrites who did the same thing when they held power themselves, how many houses, luxury cars, trucks and lucrative contracts did Mr Kambwili acquire whilst in govt? I really fail to understand how a police officer who accepts a bribe will be arrested and former ministers who did the same thing but only on a much larger scale are roaming the streets claiming to be the voice of the people. Life.
Ndc+Upend – Pac+pep = 0
We are winning in 2011
We are winning in 2013
We are wining in 2016
We are winning in 2021
How many different president s has he stood against
Why has he failed to produce single mp in cosmopolitan area
And do followers keep believing him . Thats fanaticism
Crazy banditry going on.10% has been selling all his properties.In terms of open corruption and tribalism this distinctively the worst ever
NDC you mean? Wrong platform, read the article again.
This is a reply to @3