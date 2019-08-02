Patriotic Front has welcomed President Edgar Lungu’s directive for investigative wings to reopen the probe into the 48 houses suspected to have been bought through proceeds of crime.
In a statement released to the media by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, who reiterated the ruling Party’s commitment to the fight against corruption through established investigative agencies and promotion of the rule of law, said that the ruling Party could not understand how properties such as houses could end up without anyone owning them.
Mr Mwila has since called on all investigative agencies to do Zambians justice by ensuring that all culprits are brought to justice.
“To our hardworking investigative wings, we are all looking to you as the collective for answers to the many questions we the people are asking. As a Party, we have all the confidence that institutions such as yourselves have all it takes to protect public interest, without fair or favour”, Mr Mwila has said.
The PF Secretary General also reiterated that the fight against corruption must not be politicized but rather confronted as a common enemy of the people.
“Corruption is a cancer that we ought to fight away from any political considerations. It’s our common enemy and must not be politicized if we are to win the fight as a Country”, he has observed.
Mr Mwila further called on members of the Public to help Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Zambia Police among others with any leads into the infamous fourth eight (48) houses.
Meanwhile, the Forum for Democracy and Development has demanded for transparent and independent inquiry into the construction of 48 flats in Chalala area in Lusaka.
The FDD is shocked and disappointed with failure by the Anti Corruption Commission to locate the owner of 48 flats built in Lusaka which are suspected to be proceeds of crime.
Yotam Mtayachalo the Party Acting spokesperson said the FDD strongly feels that the Commission is being economical with the truth over this matter because no person or institution can build such structures without valid documentations from relevant authorities.
Mr. Mtayachalo said the FDD is alive to the fact that before any structure is erected plans are submitted for planning authority and dully approved.
He said further, the piece of land on which the properties are constructed should obviously have title deeds bearing the name of the owner which are issued by the ministry of Lands and besides ground and owners rates are paid to the government and the local authority.
Mr. Mtayachalo said it is therefore very strange and not convincing that the whole state machinery can fail to have details of the owner of these properties in question and it is this attitude being exhibited by investigative wings that the public have lost confidence in them.
He said it is in light of the foregoing that the FDD demands that an independent and transparent inquiry over this matter must be instituted to identify the real owner of the property and ensure that the culprit is brought to book regardless his or her status in society so that it can serve as a detterent to would be offenders.
He has also called for radical changes to the Anti Corruption Commission and Drug Enforcement Commission Acts respectively in order to make more robust if they have to effectively deal with sophisticated cases of graft.
Mr. Mtayachalo has also called on Zambians to be patriotic and proactive in speaking out without fear against cases of corruption and money laundering activities as such vices robs the country of the much needed resources for national development and poverty eradication for the vulnerable groups in society.
He said in order to prudently manage and safeguard public resources, the FDD upon being elected into government shall introduce legislative changes to ensure the independence and full autonomy of institutions of good governance such as ACC and DEC to make them more effective in combating corruption and money laundering activities which are on the rise.
The problem of being dull is that one is ready to display his ignorance in public, how can Mwila claim not to know how the 48 houses miraculously found themselves in Lusaka when the Council is under PF, Zesco is under PF, Lusaka water is under PF? Did those houses appear miraculously without a contractor, surveyor, council approval? How come no other party in power in the past could have performed such a surprising miracle? Ba Mwila ubupuba bwena bunenu.
These I D I O T S think Zambians are … Mwila has a short memory, remember cabinet ministers and PF members of parliament that they will go to prison if they don’t work hard to win the 2021 general elections.
Speaking during the Luapula Province party mobilisation launch which was broadcast on Prime TV, Mwila said Luapula Province should save ministers and members of parliament from going to prison.
“Here in Luapula, we have a lot of support. We have 100 per cent support, but you bring five constituencies with 90,000 votes. Our friends (UPND) one constituency is 90,000 even if it’s in the village. Why are you not voting? That is why I am telling you that if you play, you will cry,” Mwila said.
“… All the cells will be full. All these people you see behind me will be in cells. Abena…
… Abena Chitalu (health minister) (you) will not see him. So you ministers and MPs, don’t think this is a joke. This is serious business, are you listening you ministers. This battle we are in is not for playing, that is why them (UPND) when you see they are telling lies and you listen. So you MPs, councillors stop being selfish.”
He said the party needed serious mobilisation to maintain its strength in Luapula.
Mwila said the to do this, the party had given 120 bicycles to each constituency in Luapula with additional school books branded with President Edgar Lungu’s portrait.
But UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka, in a statement, stated that the confession by the PF leadership in Luapula Province just confirmed that they were “dead scared” since they were massively…
… since they were massively looting public resources while committing other crimes against the Zambian people.
“With their usual divisive messages, the PF leadership led by SG Davies Mwila are busy campaigning in Luapula Province, telling people to work hard and retain PF in power or risk being imprisoned. We all know that only law breakers end up in cells, and if convicted, in prisons,” stated Mucheleka.
“They know that they are thieves and very corrupt, yet only a small clique of them are enjoying their ill-gotten gains. They are basically pronouncing themselves guilty and now want our good people of Luapula Province to save them through the ballot.
Earlier during the same PF mobilisation launch, the PF leadership took turns attacking Bahati member of parliament Harry Kalaba…
That’s rubbish.
The least that can be done is to fire the ACC director for running the most incompetent and lDloTIC investigative wing of government. And you wonder why the masses are upset. You are tarnishing the president’s image.
Fire the Bltch
The one that needs firing is Edgar Lungu, this man is clueless
While I appreciate corruption should not be condoned, why have we left real issues affecting the masses. Is 48 houses going to alleviate the poverty zambians are going thru. Even if the owner is identified so what
So what you ask? It’s because this is only the tip of the iceberg!
Why are they wasting time looking elsewhere when they all know the houses belong to no other than Jameson Chagwa Lungu!
I also don’t understand how Chitotela was acquitted
This is a conspiracy theory. That pronouncement might as well mean to say that if you catch a thief with stolen property, then he/ she says that the said property is does not belong to him/her, then it is okay to let that person go free. ACC is comprised
“compromised” boss
As one comedian said, take a bull doozer there and demolish the houses, someone somewhere will get sick and be evacuated abroad for treatment.
Wonder why all these hallucinations. It is very easy to have property made untraceable to an owner through Panama schemes. That small devil knows. He did the same until the lid was blown by a whistle blower in Panama papers. Typical of him, he forgets that he is master of such wealth hiding schemes.
The circus is entirely the fault of ineptness of investigative agencies in communicating and educating the public. These should be on top explaining their finding of this property being linked to Panama schemes. Its agricultural show time now. Not this imbecilic circus being whipped-up by the un-electable little Lucifer