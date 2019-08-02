Patriotic Front has welcomed President Edgar Lungu’s directive for investigative wings to reopen the probe into the 48 houses suspected to have been bought through proceeds of crime.

In a statement released to the media by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, who reiterated the ruling Party’s commitment to the fight against corruption through established investigative agencies and promotion of the rule of law, said that the ruling Party could not understand how properties such as houses could end up without anyone owning them.

Mr Mwila has since called on all investigative agencies to do Zambians justice by ensuring that all culprits are brought to justice.

“To our hardworking investigative wings, we are all looking to you as the collective for answers to the many questions we the people are asking. As a Party, we have all the confidence that institutions such as yourselves have all it takes to protect public interest, without fair or favour”, Mr Mwila has said.

The PF Secretary General also reiterated that the fight against corruption must not be politicized but rather confronted as a common enemy of the people.

“Corruption is a cancer that we ought to fight away from any political considerations. It’s our common enemy and must not be politicized if we are to win the fight as a Country”, he has observed.

Mr Mwila further called on members of the Public to help Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Zambia Police among others with any leads into the infamous fourth eight (48) houses.

Meanwhile, the Forum for Democracy and Development has demanded for transparent and independent inquiry into the construction of 48 flats in Chalala area in Lusaka.

The FDD is shocked and disappointed with failure by the Anti Corruption Commission to locate the owner of 48 flats built in Lusaka which are suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Yotam Mtayachalo the Party Acting spokesperson said the FDD strongly feels that the Commission is being economical with the truth over this matter because no person or institution can build such structures without valid documentations from relevant authorities.

Mr. Mtayachalo said the FDD is alive to the fact that before any structure is erected plans are submitted for planning authority and dully approved.

He said further, the piece of land on which the properties are constructed should obviously have title deeds bearing the name of the owner which are issued by the ministry of Lands and besides ground and owners rates are paid to the government and the local authority.

Mr. Mtayachalo said it is therefore very strange and not convincing that the whole state machinery can fail to have details of the owner of these properties in question and it is this attitude being exhibited by investigative wings that the public have lost confidence in them.

He said it is in light of the foregoing that the FDD demands that an independent and transparent inquiry over this matter must be instituted to identify the real owner of the property and ensure that the culprit is brought to book regardless his or her status in society so that it can serve as a detterent to would be offenders.

He has also called for radical changes to the Anti Corruption Commission and Drug Enforcement Commission Acts respectively in order to make more robust if they have to effectively deal with sophisticated cases of graft.

Mr. Mtayachalo has also called on Zambians to be patriotic and proactive in speaking out without fear against cases of corruption and money laundering activities as such vices robs the country of the much needed resources for national development and poverty eradication for the vulnerable groups in society.

He said in order to prudently manage and safeguard public resources, the FDD upon being elected into government shall introduce legislative changes to ensure the independence and full autonomy of institutions of good governance such as ACC and DEC to make them more effective in combating corruption and money laundering activities which are on the rise.

