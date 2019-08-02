The Senate of the University of Zambia has completed the provisional admission process for the 2019 academic year which will begin on Monday 27th January, 2020.

The University has admitted a total of 5,646 candidates of which 54% are males while 46% are females.

The University Senate through its Rural Affirmative Action Policy has admitted a total of 518 candidates that did not meet the admission criteria but where attending secondary schools in remote districts of Zambia.

UNZA spokesperson Brenda Bukowa said the all the provisional admissions for the 2019 academic year are dependent upon submission of Proof of sponsorship, Proof of 25% payment of total tuition fees plus other user fees to commence registration.

She said adherence to the payment plan of 25% second instalment, 25% third instalment and 25% before writing final examinations with commitment to adhere to the plan signed by the sponsor.

Ms. Bukowa said failure to produce proof of payment by 30th March, 2020 shall lead to loss of the place to another candidate on the waiting list.

She has further advised succesful candidates to collect their admission letters from the Customer Service Center at the University of Zambia, Great East Road Campus and from all the provincial centres from the week starting 19th August, 2019.

