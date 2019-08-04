Vice President Inonge Wina has said that government has resolved to commercialise the agriculture sector. Mrs. Wina said that government is keen to see agriculture transformed from a sector that merely produces to one that embraces value addition.

Speaking when she officiated at this year’s Agriculture and Commercial Show in Lusaka, Mrs. Wina said agriculture remains government’s priority sector in terms of economic growth.

She said this year’s show theme; “Embracing Industrialization” speaks to government’s agenda on growing the economy through Industrialisation.

The Vice President said government is eager to see the sector grow and double its production level which will in turn enable Zambia to feed itself and the region.

Mrs. Wina also called on Local farmers to continue working hard and produce more food for household and national consumption.

She noted that the agriculture and commercial show is a good platform for agriculture industry players to learn best practices of farming.

Mrs. Wina further urged farmers to adopt climate smart agriculture practice as a way of being up to date with the prevailing climatic conditions.

Meanwhile, show society president Caroline Silwamba paid glowing tribute to government for creating an enabling environment for sector players.

She said this has resulted in an increased number of local and international exhibitors at the show.

This year’s show has attracted over 200 international Exhibitors.

