President Edgar Lungu has warned civil servants against involving themselves in politics.

President Lungu said that civil servants’ involvement in politics affects implementation of government programmes and ultimately sabotaging its activities.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said this when he addressed civil servants in Solwezi last evening.

And President Lungu expressed sadness that workers in the public service do not passionately work at the same pace with their counterparts in the private sector.

He cited late reporting to work and lack of commitment as contributing factors that affect them from meeting their targets compared with those in the private sector.

The President also instructed Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti to cascade Performance Management Contracts to all civil servants.

He said he is confident the proposal of Performance Management Contracts will change the work culture in the civil service.

The Head of state also complained that some Heads of department do not read memos from their subordinates, but just rush to sign them.

He also encouraged civil servants who were listening attentively, to acquaint themselves with the Seventh National Development Plan saying it explains the trajectory that the country is taking between now and 2021.

President Lungu further urged those privileged to participate in procurement, to always think of the country first.

Earlier, North Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu thanked President Lungu for addressing the civil servants based in Solwezi.

Mr. Mubukwanu said in his service as Minister for the past eight years he has never witnessed a president addressing civil servants.

