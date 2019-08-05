A man of Chilanga has gone out publicly to claim ownership of the 48 “mysterious” houses in Lusaka’s Chilala area.
Workwell Siamaili, a businessman said he owns the land and the 48 Houses.
Mr Siamaili took to social media to denounce those questioning the ownership of the houses.
“Stop creating and accusing each other over 48 houses which you don’t know. Those are my houses and if you have anything to talk about ask me they are mine,” he wrote on his Facebook page.
“What do you want to know, bricklayers, or source of funds I used to build them or plot number, or the owner then tell me to explain to you how I made it to build them.”
Mr Siamaili boasted that he does not understand the noise over those Houses because he owns a lot more properties in other parts of the country.
“Livingstone I have 24 houses, Chilanga I have 17 Houses where I live, Chirundu have I Investment worth millions of dollars and Kariba dam I have fishing camps where I supply Kapenta more than 15,000 tonnes of fresh kapenta the whole Zambia am number one,” he claimed.
“Its not easy to have tittle deeds in Zambia. Those are new houses I only have letter of offer and how do you expect council and Ministry of Lands to have tittle deeds with my name for the plot?”
He maintained that the houses are all his and that he could not issue a statement earlier on the matter as he was out of the country.
“They are mine, I worked, take me to court and tell Zambian people what you want, don’t bring issues on my houses. My own belongs to me no government what do you want you Zambian.”
“It’s my money I worked and built them and ask me the source let any one come all documents I have I them registered under the Ministry of lands with full set approved land tittles.”
He continued, “Don’t involve the government with your petty politics on real houses u can see physically. What is 48 houses sure that nothing and am worth more than those cheap houses.”
This will come as a big disappointment to those who wanted to see the houses linked to the ruling party politicians. This however, proves the point I have always held. Most of the corruption or fraud is done by ordinary people or lowly ranked officials. Even the the much talked about forestall fighters, you will be suprised that the people who benefitted from that corruption are lowly ranked officials.
Let us know where you got the money from.
You have now changed goalposts now that he is of your tribe ka? He is now hard-working ka. If it was a Chanda/Phiri you would have said he stole right?
Awe Kapala, no one can build 48 houses from just selling Kapenta. If this is true as you claim, can you tell us why it has so long for you to come out of the blues. Why could ACC easily trace you??
Awe Kapala, no one can build 48 houses from just selling Kapenta. If this is true as you claim, can you tell us why it has so long for you to come out of the blues. Why couldn’t ACC easily trace you??
So people now dont have title deeds only letters of offer? Really laughable
Finally Workwell Siamaili has come out.Never heard of him or his wealth.If indeed are your properties,well done and all the best.Keep working well.
Iam waiting to hear what HH and his blind, frustrated, jealous supporters are going to say….!!! Is this Tonga man corrupt or working with pf..??? Iam happy that we have people who are busy making money in silence when others are just busy making noise politicking, complaining and the likes.
That's just a Cover up. If this was true why didn't ZACC find his Name in the Deeds Registry? Why was Ministry of Finance and Standard Chartered Bank cited in the scheme of Arrangement? What does the FIC Report say about the 48 Houses?
Even if someone has a company, I think there are rules in which directors or shareholders must be able to access funds from a company because a company is a seperate entity from owner.The way the gentle man is coming out, it looks like he has been drawing money from his company without following coperate governance rules.At least our revenue department has where to start from. This is surely not hea?thy for our beloved country. Something is wrong somewhere especially on this particular case.
OK…all along where has this man been? Did it have to take a nation out cry for him to drop his camouflage?
This is a big lie. I am from Chirundu and I know this guy. He is just trying to market himself for a job or favors from the party that used him and dumped him when he lost elections after defecting from UPND at last minute. He is currently broke, working for some Chinese to keep up and getting little from his not so doing well lodge. Even in Chirundu he has not more than two houses. This is a stunt to make himself useful. Unfortunately, it’s too late mwana
