A man of Chilanga has gone out publicly to claim ownership of the 48 “mysterious” houses in Lusaka’s Chilala area.

Workwell Siamaili, a businessman said he owns the land and the 48 Houses.

Mr Siamaili took to social media to denounce those questioning the ownership of the houses.

“Stop creating and accusing each other over 48 houses which you don’t know. Those are my houses and if you have anything to talk about ask me they are mine,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“What do you want to know, bricklayers, or source of funds I used to build them or plot number, or the owner then tell me to explain to you how I made it to build them.”

Mr Siamaili boasted that he does not understand the noise over those Houses because he owns a lot more properties in other parts of the country.

“Livingstone I have 24 houses, Chilanga I have 17 Houses where I live, Chirundu have I Investment worth millions of dollars and Kariba dam I have fishing camps where I supply Kapenta more than 15,000 tonnes of fresh kapenta the whole Zambia am number one,” he claimed.

“Its not easy to have tittle deeds in Zambia. Those are new houses I only have letter of offer and how do you expect council and Ministry of Lands to have tittle deeds with my name for the plot?”

He maintained that the houses are all his and that he could not issue a statement earlier on the matter as he was out of the country.

“They are mine, I worked, take me to court and tell Zambian people what you want, don’t bring issues on my houses. My own belongs to me no government what do you want you Zambian.”

“It’s my money I worked and built them and ask me the source let any one come all documents I have I them registered under the Ministry of lands with full set approved land tittles.”

He continued, “Don’t involve the government with your petty politics on real houses u can see physically. What is 48 houses sure that nothing and am worth more than those cheap houses.”

